Every International Player to Win MVP in NBA History

Looking back at the history of international players winning the NBA MVP award.

Dirk Nowtzki and Steve Nash were teammates and opponents and also international MVP’s.
The three finalist for the 2024-2025 NBA MVP award were Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. As you may have noticed, none of them are American. Antetokounmpo and Jokic, who have both won multiple MVP awards, are from Greece and Serbia respectively. Gilgeous-Alexander, who won his first MVP this season, is from Canada.

The NBA hasn't seen an American MVP since James Harden won the award in 2018. Before that there was a decade straight of American MVPs with Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose and Kobe Bryant all winning the award.

In total there have been 70 MVP awards handed out to NBA players and just 11 have been won by players born outside the United States. However, the last seven have been won by international players.

Here's a list of all the international players to win NBA MVP.

International players who have won NBA MVP

Canada: Steve Nash, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Steve Nash won back-to-back MVP awards, beating out Shaquille O'Neal in an incredibly close race in 2005 and then LeBron James, Dirk Nowtzki and Kobe Bryant in 2006. Nash was actually born in South Africa, but his parents moved to Saskatchewan when he was 18 months old.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a career-high 32.7 points and 6.4 assists in '24-'25 as the Oklahoma City Thunder won 64 games. SGA was born in Toronto and represented his home country in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Europe: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dirk Nowitzki

Nikola Jokic won three MVP awards in four seasons and is in the running for a fourth. Jokic was born in Serbia and has represented his home country in the Olympics multiple times, winning a silver medal in Rio in 2016 and most recently bronze in France last summer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the son of Nigerian immigrants, was born in Greece. Giannis has represented Greece internationally since 2013. He received his Nigerian passport in 2015 and won back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and 2020.

Dirk Nowitzki beat out Steve Nash in another close MVP vote in 2007. Nowkitzki, born in Germany, played two decades for the Dallas Mavericks and helped them win their first NBA championship.

Africa: Hakeem Olajuwon, Joel Embiid

Hakeem "The Dream" Olajuwon was the first MVP in the league's history who was not born in the United States. While he was born in Nigeria, he actually became a naturalized American citizen in 1993 right before he won the award. He changed his nationality so that he could play for the United States 1996 Atlanta Olympics where Team USA won gold.

Joel Embiid was born in Cameroon and moved to the United States as a teenager. He became a U.S. citizen in 2022, right before his MVP season. And just like Olajuwon, he played for the United States in the next Olympics after becoming a citizen and won gold with Team USA.

Player

Season

Team

Hakeem Olajuwon

1993-94

Houston Rockets

Steve Nash

2004-05, 2005-06

Phoenix Suns

Dirk Nowitzki

2006-07

Dallas Mavericks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

2018-19, 2019-20

Milwaukee Bucks

Nikola Jokic

2020-21, 2021-22, 2023-24

Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid

2022-23

Philadelphia 76ers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

2024-25

Oklahoma City Thunder

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

