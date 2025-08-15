SI

Every NBA Game on NBC and Peacock for 2025-26 Season

The full schedule, written out for you.

Brigid Kennedy

The NBA will be returning to NBC for the first time in over two decades next season.
The NBA is going through some big broadcast changes this season—for the first time in over 20 years, the league is returning to NBC, and will also make its debut on the network’s streaming app Peacock.

“Over the past year, we’ve felt the excitement growing for the NBA’s return to NBC and its debut on Peacock,” Rick Cordella, president of NBC Sports, said in a statement. "From the iconic sound of Roundball Rock to cutting-edge streaming on Peacock to a lineup of award-winning and Hall of Fame voices, we plan to celebrate the NBA and its players from the moment we tip off in Oklahoma City on October 21. We love this game."

One hundred regular season games will air across both NBC Sports and Peacock, and we've listed them all out for your below.

When Is The First NBA Game on NBC for the 2025-26 Season?

The first games aired on NBA for the 2025-26 season will be Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder (7:30 p.m. ET) and Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Both contests will air on NBC Sports and stream live on Peacock.

Every NBA Game on NBC for 2025-26 Season

NBC/Peacock will host three nights of the week for the 2025-26 season: Peacock NBA Monday, beginning Oct. 27; Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, beginning Oct. 28; and Sunday Night Basketball, debuting Feb. 1, 2026.

To note: all NBA games on NBC Sports will also stream live on Peacock.

For the full NBA on NBC/Peacock schedule for the 2025-26 season, see below:

Date

Game

Time (ET)

Channel/Platform

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Monday, Oct. 27

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, Oct. 27

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, Oct. 28

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 1

Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons

10 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, Nov. 3

Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets

7 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Monday, Nov. 10

Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Monday, Nov. 17

Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, Nov. 18

Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Nov. 18

Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Monday, Nov. 24

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

7 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, Nov. 24

Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Monday, Dec. 1

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic

7:30 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, Dec. 1

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, Dec. 2

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Dec. 2

Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Monday, Dec. 8

Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, Dec. 8

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, Dec. 15

TBD

TBD

Peacock

Monday, Dec. 22

Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, Dec. 22

Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Monday, Dec. 29

Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Monday, Dec. 29

Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Monday, Jan. 5

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, Jan. 5

Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers

8:30 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, Jan. 5

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Monday, Jan. 12

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

7:30 p.m

Peacock

Monday, Jan. 12

Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Monday, Jan. 19

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks

1 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, Jan. 19

Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers

2:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Monday, Jan. 19

Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks

5 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Monday, Jan. 19

Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Jan. 20

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Monday, Jan. 26

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, Jan. 26

Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics

8 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, Jan. 26

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, Jan. 27

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Jan. 27

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, Feb. 1

Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks

7 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sunday, Feb. 1

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

9:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Monday, Feb. 2

Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, Feb. 2

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Monday, Feb. 9

Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic

7:30 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, Feb. 9

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m.

Peacock

Sunday, Feb. 22

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers

6:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Monday, Feb. 23

San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, Feb. 23

Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, Feb. 24

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, Feb. 24

Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, March 1

Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Monday, March 2

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

7:30 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, March 2

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, March 3

San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, March 3

Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, March 8

Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Monday, March 9

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, March 9

New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, March 10

Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, March 10

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, March 15

Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Monday, March 16

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

7 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, March 16

Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics

8 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, March 16

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets

9 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, March 17

Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, March 17

San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, March 22

Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Monday, March 23

Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks

7 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, March 23

Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, March 24

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, March 24

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, March 29

New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, March 29

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Monday, March 30

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

7 p.m.

Peacock

Monday, March 30

Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, March 31

New York Knicks at Houston Rockets

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, March 31

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sunday, April 5

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sunday, April 5

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Monday, April 6

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

7 p.m.

Peacock

Tuesday, April 7

Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, April 7

Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Why Are NBA Games on NBC This Season?

In July 2024, the NBA announced $77 billion worth of new TV deals with companies like Disney, Amazon and NBC, but not Warner Bros. Discovery. As such, the league will be migrating off of WBD subsidiary TNT, where it has lived for years, and onto a scattered assortment of providers, each of which will air contests next season.

The good news, however, is that long-running and fan-loved TNT commentary show Inside the NBA will live on at ESPN and ABC.

The day-of-the-week breakdown across services for 2025-26 is as follows:

