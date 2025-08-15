Every NBA Game on NBC and Peacock for 2025-26 Season
The NBA is going through some big broadcast changes this season—for the first time in over 20 years, the league is returning to NBC, and will also make its debut on the network’s streaming app Peacock.
“Over the past year, we’ve felt the excitement growing for the NBA’s return to NBC and its debut on Peacock,” Rick Cordella, president of NBC Sports, said in a statement. "From the iconic sound of Roundball Rock to cutting-edge streaming on Peacock to a lineup of award-winning and Hall of Fame voices, we plan to celebrate the NBA and its players from the moment we tip off in Oklahoma City on October 21. We love this game."
One hundred regular season games will air across both NBC Sports and Peacock, and we've listed them all out for your below.
When Is The First NBA Game on NBC for the 2025-26 Season?
The first games aired on NBA for the 2025-26 season will be Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder (7:30 p.m. ET) and Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 21.
Both contests will air on NBC Sports and stream live on Peacock.
Every NBA Game on NBC for 2025-26 Season
NBC/Peacock will host three nights of the week for the 2025-26 season: Peacock NBA Monday, beginning Oct. 27; Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, beginning Oct. 28; and Sunday Night Basketball, debuting Feb. 1, 2026.
To note: all NBA games on NBC Sports will also stream live on Peacock.
For the full NBA on NBC/Peacock schedule for the 2025-26 season, see below:
Date
Game
Time (ET)
Channel/Platform
Tuesday, Oct. 21
Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
7:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Oct. 21
Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Monday, Oct. 27
Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, Oct. 27
Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, Oct. 28
New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Oct. 28
Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 1
Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons
10 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, Nov. 3
Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets
7 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, Nov. 4
Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Nov. 4
Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Monday, Nov. 10
Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, Nov. 11
Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Nov. 11
Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Monday, Nov. 17
Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, Nov. 18
Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Nov. 18
Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Monday, Nov. 24
Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors
7 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, Nov. 24
Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Monday, Dec. 1
Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic
7:30 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, Dec. 1
Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, Dec. 2
New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Dec. 2
Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Monday, Dec. 8
Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, Dec. 8
San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, Dec. 15
TBD
TBD
Peacock
Monday, Dec. 22
Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, Dec. 22
Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, Dec. 23
Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Dec. 23
Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Monday, Dec. 29
Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Monday, Dec. 29
Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Dec. 30
Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Dec. 30
Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Monday, Jan. 5
New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, Jan. 5
Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers
8:30 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, Jan. 5
Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
10 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, Jan. 6
Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Jan. 6
Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Monday, Jan. 12
Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers
7:30 p.m
Peacock
Monday, Jan. 12
Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings
10 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, Jan. 13
Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Jan. 13
Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Monday, Jan. 19
Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks
1 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, Jan. 19
Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers
2:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Monday, Jan. 19
Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks
5 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Monday, Jan. 19
Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Jan. 20
San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Jan. 20
Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets
10 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Monday, Jan. 26
Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, Jan. 26
Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics
8 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, Jan. 26
Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, Jan. 27
Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Jan. 27
Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz
10 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, Feb. 1
Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks
7 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Sunday, Feb. 1
Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets
9:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Monday, Feb. 2
Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, Feb. 2
Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, Feb. 3
Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Feb. 3
Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Monday, Feb. 9
Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic
7:30 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, Feb. 9
Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m.
Peacock
Sunday, Feb. 22
Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers
6:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Monday, Feb. 23
San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, Feb. 23
Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, Feb. 24
New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, Feb. 24
Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, March 1
Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Monday, March 2
Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks
7:30 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, March 2
Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors
10 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, March 3
San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, March 3
Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, March 8
Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Monday, March 9
Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
7:30 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, March 9
New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers
10 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, March 10
Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, March 10
Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, March 15
Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Monday, March 16
Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks
7 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, March 16
Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics
8 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, March 16
Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets
9 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, March 17
Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, March 17
San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, March 22
Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Monday, March 23
Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks
7 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, March 23
Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, March 24
Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, March 24
Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, March 29
New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder
7:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, March 29
Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets
10 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Monday, March 30
Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat
7 p.m.
Peacock
Monday, March 30
Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder
9:30 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, March 31
New York Knicks at Houston Rockets
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, March 31
Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Sunday, April 5
Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
7:30 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Sunday, April 5
Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
10 p.m.
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Monday, April 6
New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks
7 p.m.
Peacock
Tuesday, April 7
Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers
8 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, April 7
Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns
11 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Why Are NBA Games on NBC This Season?
In July 2024, the NBA announced $77 billion worth of new TV deals with companies like Disney, Amazon and NBC, but not Warner Bros. Discovery. As such, the league will be migrating off of WBD subsidiary TNT, where it has lived for years, and onto a scattered assortment of providers, each of which will air contests next season.
The good news, however, is that long-running and fan-loved TNT commentary show Inside the NBA will live on at ESPN and ABC.
The day-of-the-week breakdown across services for 2025-26 is as follows: