Ex-NBA Star Nate Robinson Receives Successful Kidney Transplant
After years of waiting, longtime NBA guard Nate Robinson has a new kidney.
The three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion had been dealing with kidney failure for years, and publicly announced he was undergoing treatment for renal kidney failure in 2022.
On Friday, Robinson received a new kidney from a live donor during an hourslong transplant surgery at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.
Robinson then announced he was set to receive a new kidney in a post on his Instagram account.
"I’m here to celebrate and thank the lord for all he has done in my life, today is the day I get my new kidney," Robinson wrote. "Thank you to all the people that sent prayers and texted my phone giving me encouragement and love."
ESPN chronicled Robinson's journey this past July, explaining that Robinson learned his kidneys weren't functioning properly and he would one day need a transplant nearly 20 years ago while playing for the New York Knicks. In 2021, he began receiving weekly dialysis treatments when he learned his kidneys were failing.
After he publicly discussed his diagnosis, the University of Washington (Robinson's alma mater) received offers from people willing to donate their kidney. The Seattle-area native then went through a series of procedures to find a match, and eventually received the transplant surgery Friday.
Robinson played 11 NBA seasons with the Knicks, Celtics, Thunder, Warriors, Bulls, Nuggets, Clippers and Pelicans. He won the slam dunk contest three times, in 2006, 2009 and 2010.