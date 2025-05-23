Fan Asked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Sign His Forehead and He Rolled With It
Ahead of his big Game 3, SGA signed a fan's head.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred in his first game as the official NBA MVP, scoring 38 points on Thursday night to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a Game 2 win. Before the game, he had a cool gesture for a young fan. A bit of a weird gesture. But a cool one.
As he was warming up ahead of the Western Conference finals battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves Gilgeous-Alexander engaged with a group of fans for an autograph session. One young fan asked SGA to sign his forehead. The superstar guard obliged and seemed pretty unfazed, too.
As the fan notes at the end of the video, SGA's signature joined Isaiah Hartenstein's and Kenrich Williams's on his head. Quite the collection.
A nice interaction between fan and player.
