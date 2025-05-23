Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault Had Heartwarming Quote on SGA’s MVP Award Acceptance
Ahead of leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 2–0 series lead in the Western Conference finals over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was presented with his Most Valuable Player award.
After NBA commissioner Adam Silver handed over the trophy, Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 38 points along with eight assists in Game 2 to keep home court with a 118–103 win over the Wolves in Oklahoma City. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault couldn't help but take in the moment and smile, watching his point guard's rise to stardom.
“It was a nice moment of reflection, I think, for a lot of people," Daigneault said pregame Thursday, according to Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman. "I’m just sitting there watching him, like, ‘Man, I remember when he was scrawny, and was on his first contract. In the bubble. And now this guy’s a man. He’s a father. He’s a husband, a leader.’”
Gilgeous-Alexander accepted the award Wednesday in an emotional press conference. The festivities continued Thursday when he received the trophy, but it was quickly back to business as the Thunder aim to make their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012.
Now, the MVP leads the Thunder to Minnesota for Game 3, which tips off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.