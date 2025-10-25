Fan Takes Donovan Mitchell by Surprise by Running onto Court During Cavs-Nets Game
The Cavaliers beat the Nets in Brooklyn on Friday night. The game was briefly delayed during the fourth quarter when a fan ran onto the court during a dead ball and approached Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell was definitely caught off guard by the stranger in the purple jacket who appeared to try and take a selfie with the Cleveland guard. One of the referees blew his whistle as Mitchell backed away and security ran towards the fan.
The fan looked excited as he hopped up and down holding his phone as security wrapped him up.
There's no other way to describe the situation than odd. Based on the color of the jacket, it might have been a Jazz fan excited to see their favorite player, but that obviously doesn't make it alright. No matter what the fan's motivation was, luckily no one was hurt during the incident that will certainly land him in jail.
Mitchell finished with 35 points and five assists in the Cavaliers win while the Nets fell to 0-2 on the season.
