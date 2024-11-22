Fans Crown Raptors' Throwback City Edition Court As Coolest Hardwood in NBA
The dinosaur logo is so back.
The Toronto Raptors unveiled a new yet classic look Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena when they debuted their City Edition court for a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Highlighted by the return of the dinosaur Raptors logo at mid-court—which is wearing a No. 15 jersey, by the way, to honor Vince Carter—the hardwood also features purple wood inside the perimeter and white triangles along the six-foot radius outside the free-throw line.
In other words, it's a work of art.
NBA fans were all in favor of the Raptors' new-yet-familiar look:
The court now boasts an undefeated record, too, as the Raptors handled the Timberwolves 110–105 in front of their home fans.
