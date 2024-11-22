SI

Fans Crown Raptors' Throwback City Edition Court As Coolest Hardwood in NBA

The dinosaur logo is so back.

Tom Dierberger

The Raptors hosted the Timberwolves on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.
The Raptors hosted the Timberwolves on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. / Mert Alper Dervis / Anadolu via Getty Images
In this story:

The Toronto Raptors unveiled a new yet classic look Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena when they debuted their City Edition court for a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Highlighted by the return of the dinosaur Raptors logo at mid-court—which is wearing a No. 15 jersey, by the way, to honor Vince Carter—the hardwood also features purple wood inside the perimeter and white triangles along the six-foot radius outside the free-throw line.

In other words, it's a work of art.

NBA fans were all in favor of the Raptors' new-yet-familiar look:

The court now boasts an undefeated record, too, as the Raptors handled the Timberwolves 110–105 in front of their home fans.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NBA