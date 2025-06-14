SI

Fans Go Off on Controversial Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Bucket Late in Game 4 Win

One of SGA's closing buckets drew ire from Pacers fans.

Mike McDaniel

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder have tied up the NBA Finals 2-2.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder have tied up the NBA Finals 2-2. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder rode a 31-17 fourth quarter run to capture Game 4 of the NBA Finals 111-104 over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The series is now tied at two games apiece with Game 5 heading back to Oklahoma City.

As the Thunder made their late run, league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was right at the center of it. He made a couple of contested shots in a row to propel the Thunder in their late run. One of those plays has drawn plenty of ire from Pacers fans, who assert that SGA at the very least pushed off of Pacers wing Andrew Nembhard. Some others said that Gilgeous-Alexander traveled.

Here's the play:

The reactions went as expected:

One push-off doesn't dictate the outcome of a game, but this one is going to sting for Pacers fans.

Game 5 is Monday night.

