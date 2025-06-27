SI

Fans Loved Yang Hansen's Answer About What He Likes to Do Outside of Basketball

Yang Hansen provided a hilariously relatable answer.

Eva Geitheim

Yang Hansen stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 16th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Yang Hansen stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 16th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The surprise of the first round of the 2025 NBA draft came when Yang Hansen was selected with the No. 16 pick in the draft. Hansen was projected by most as a second-round pick, but was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first before immediately getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 7'1" center from Zibo, Shandong, China, has spent the past two seasons playing for the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association, where he was the Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 2024.

Hansen has now been drafted into the NBA, and during his introductory press conference, he was asked what he likes to do outside of basketball.

"Sometimes I sleep, all times sleep," Hansen responded with a laugh before adding, "I like to play PS5 and I like [to] eat."

Though not many can relate to being 7'1" or an NBA first-round pick, Hansen's interests outside of basketball were very relatable to many fans. Several fans loved Hansen's answer, and chimed in on social media with their reactions.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NBA