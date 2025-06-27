Fans Loved Yang Hansen's Answer About What He Likes to Do Outside of Basketball
The surprise of the first round of the 2025 NBA draft came when Yang Hansen was selected with the No. 16 pick in the draft. Hansen was projected by most as a second-round pick, but was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first before immediately getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.
The 7'1" center from Zibo, Shandong, China, has spent the past two seasons playing for the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association, where he was the Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 2024.
Hansen has now been drafted into the NBA, and during his introductory press conference, he was asked what he likes to do outside of basketball.
"Sometimes I sleep, all times sleep," Hansen responded with a laugh before adding, "I like to play PS5 and I like [to] eat."
Though not many can relate to being 7'1" or an NBA first-round pick, Hansen's interests outside of basketball were very relatable to many fans. Several fans loved Hansen's answer, and chimed in on social media with their reactions.