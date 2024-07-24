NBA Fans Mourn the End of 'Inside the NBA' After League Rejects TNT Bid
The NBA announced Wednesday that it would be proceeding with Amazon Prime Video's media rights offer, indicating that Warner Bros. Discovery's attempt to match their bid fell short.
As such, the beloved program Inside the NBA will be no longer at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, a true travesty for the league.
The cast of Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson has been a favorite among NBA fans since its inception during the late 1980s, though the current ensemble is what truly drove the show to reach new heights.
As it stands, the NBA is in agreement with Amazon, NBC and ESPN/ABC in its new media rights deal, leaving Warner Bros. Discovery (TNT) out in the cold.
Of course, it remains possible Amazon attempts to sign the Inside the NBA crew and bring the esteemed studio show to its network. Still, with so much uncertainty surrounding the program's future, and TNT no longer in the mix for the NBA's media rights, basketball fans were crestfallen over the announcement, and they took to social media to share their thoughts.