Fans React to Celtics' Dominant First Half in Game 1 of NBA Finals
The narratives entering Game 1 of the NBA Finals surrounded the Boston Celtics' lack of quality opponents faced in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Many of those statements were true. The Celtics ran through injury-plagued versions of the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers en route to their second NBA Finals appearance in three years.
But in the first half of Game 1 on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks, the Celtics reminded NBA fans that they were a league-best 64-18 in the regular season, and that they were rightfully the Finals favorites.
Boston surged out to a 37–20 first quarter lead—the largest first-quarter lead in a Game 1 in NBA Finals history—and took a 63–42 lead into halftime. The Celtics shot 54.5% from the floor and hit 11 first half threes, while celebrating the triumphant return of Kristaps Porzingis, who poured in a team-high 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting in 13 minutes.
The Mavericks lacked defensive intensity from the jump, and couldn't get out of their own way offensively against a stout Celtics defense. The Mavericks shot 43.9% from the floor in the first half, but went just 3-for-13 from three (23.1%). Luka Doncic led the way with 17 points on 7-for-14 shooting, but no other Mavericks player scored in double-digits in the first half.
Here are some of the best reactions from social media to Boston's torrid start: