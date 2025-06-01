Fans Roast Tyrese Haliburton for Looking Like He Thought He Won ECF MVP
The Indiana Pacers secured a spot in the NBA Finals on Saturday night with an exciting Game 6 win over the New York Knicks, clinching the Eastern Conference title on their home floor. After the 125-108 victory, players, coaches, and families gathered at center court to watch as Ernie Johnson and Reggie Miller announced the series MVP.
Many expected Tyrese Haliburton's name to be announced as the MVP. The star point guard is the engine of the Pacers' breakneck offense and put on more than his fair share of highlight-reel plays in the six-game series. But ultimately the Larry Bird MVP trophy was given to Pascal Siakam, who came up big for Indiana when the team needed a bucket and played great defense all series long.
After the trophy presentation fans noticed Haliburton appeared to believe he was going to win MVP because he began to walk towards the podium right before Siakam's name was announced.
This led to no small number of jokes at Haliburton's expense, even though he was obviously jacked up for Siakam after his teammate received the trophy.
The Pacers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder to decide this year's NBA champion beginning on Thursday.