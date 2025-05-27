Fans Think Timberwolves Coach Subtly Critiqued NBA Refs With Compliment to Thunder
Just a day after the Minnesota Timberwolves' Game 4 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals, Minnesota's coach Chris Finch, while speaking to reporters, brought up one facet of the series thus far that he had found particularly interesting: the lack of off-ball foul calls.
Finch chalked up the development as a credit to the Thunder defense, but some fans thought the Timberwolves coach had an ulterior motive.
"Yeah, I think off-ball they were super handsy," Finch said. "I saw a lot of off-ball contact. Their off-ball defense was largely focused on Ant [Anthony Edwards]. Trying to jam him up and keep him from being able to get the ball in clean space. I find it also a little interesting that throughout the entire series—I can't remember an off-ball foul that's been called after four games, which is kind of unique. So that just speaks volumes to the credit to their off-ball defense."
Here's video of Finch's comments, courtesy of Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News.
While some viewed Finch's comments merely as a coach being complimentary of his opponent, others thought his comment was a complaint about the officiating disguised as a compliment.
Finch made headlines earlier this season when he vented frustrations about, in his eyes, his team's inability to even touch Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander without receiving a foul call after the Timberwolves' road victory over Oklahoma City in February. He has also went the subtle route in criticizing officials before, doing so during last season's Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks.
Whether that's what Finch was doing this time is not exactly clear. But either way, the Timberwolves coach has bigger fish to fry, such as figuring out how to limit the Timberwolves' turnovers, which have plagued the team in its three losses to the Thunder.
The series returns to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.