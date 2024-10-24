Former Clippers Trainer Sues Team, Alleging Mismanagement of Kawhi Leonard's Health
Randy Shelton—a former Los Angeles Clippers strength and conditioning coach—is suing the team for wrongful termination and making significant allegations against the franchise in the process, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by SI.
Shelton alleges he was involved in a lengthy, discreet effort to recruit forward Kawhi Leonard to join the team—and when Leonard did join the team, his concerns that the Clippers were mismanaging his health were dismissed.
Leonard, long one of the NBA's supreme talents, has battled recurring injury issues throughout his career. He missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL and has never played more than 74 games in a year.
Shelton, who worked with Leonard at San Diego State, was hired by Los Angeles in 2019—an arrangement he alleges was part of an informal quid pro quo contingent on Leonard signing with the Clippers that summer. In 2023, after a trio of injuries following his '22 ACL tear, Shelton alleges he complained to his superiors that "the disregard for (Leonard's) recovery process is unacceptable."
In July of '23, Shelton says he was terminated without cause and Los Angeles owes him back pay.
Leonard is currently out for the Clippers due to knee inflammation.