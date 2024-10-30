Former Lakers Guard Lonnie Walker IV Signs With New Team Overseas
Lonnie Walker IV is reportedly heading across the pond.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Walker will sign with Zalgiris Kaunas of the EuroLeague. The deal will include an NBA buyout clause until Feb. 18, meaning there still is a possibility that Walker ends up back in the league at some point this season.
In 322 career NBA games, Walker averaged 9.8 points per contest on 42.2% shooting from the field and 35.6% shooting from three-point range.
A first-round pick (No. 18) by San Antonio in 2018, Walker played sparingly as a rookie but worked his way up to a bench role in 2020-21. He appeared in a career-high 70 games for the Spurs in 2021-22 and joined the Los Angeles Lakers the next season, registering 11.7 points on 44.8% shooting from the field.
In 2023-24, Walker signed a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.4 minutes across 58 games. He later complained about his role in Brooklyn and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Boston Celtics in August but was waived earlier this month.
Zalgiris Kaunas competes domestically in the Lithuanian Basketball League and internationally in the EuroLeague.