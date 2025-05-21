Former Nuggets Coach George Karl Throws Shade at Mike Malone Over SGA MVP Comment
Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl made no bones about it; he believes that Nuggets star Nikola Jokic should have won the NBA MVP award, which went to Oklahoma City Thunder wing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday.
Karl made his thoughts known on his social media account (which he is at least generally aware of) on Wednesday. Karl's business manager Brett Goldberg manages and posts on the account often, Karl recently revealed.
Regardless of who wrote the post on Karl's personal X account, the message was clear: Jokic should have won league MVP award.
To add a little spice to the post, Karl's message threw shade at former Nuggets coach Mike Malone, who was fired by the franchise with three games remaining in the regular season. Malone went on ESPN on Tuesday night and said that Gilgeous-Alexander deserved the MVP over his former star player in Jokic.
"Jokic was the MVP again this season and it wasn't that close," Karl wrote. "But I guess I'm the only former Nuggets coach who knows that."
Incredible stuff from Karl.