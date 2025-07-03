Former Raptors Exec Masai Ujiri Issues First Public Comments Since Firing
The Toronto Raptors moved on from longtime executive Masai Ujiri last month ahead of the final season of a five-year contract signed in 2021.
At the time, Ujiri was considered a candidate for several front office positions elsewhere on the heels of leading the Raptors organization to an NBA title just a couple of years prior. But ultimately, Ujiri re-upped to remain in Toronto, and his tenure came to an end following the 2025 season.
Ujiri spoke with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts about the Giants of Africa organization on Thursday, but before he got too far into the interview, he made sure to express his gratitude to Toronto.
"It's been 12 incredible years with the Toronto Raptors," Ujiri said. "I am so grateful and thankful for the opportunity. Fans, my family, colleagues, coaches, players, the owners, everybody has been incredible to me. Toronto. I love you, Toronto, I love you Toronto. A great part, great journey in my life. It's time, and great things come to an end."
It remains to be seen if Ujiri will seek an opportunity to run a front office elsewhere in the future, but for now, his focus is on the Giants of Africa non-profit organization that he founded, which runs youth basketball camps throughout the African continent.