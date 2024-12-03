Four-Time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap Announces Retirement
One of the most successful second-round picks in NBA history announced his retirement on Tuesday.
According to ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania, 16-year NBA veteran and four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap, 39, has officially declared his basketball career has reached its end.
Millsap was a second round pick (No. 47 overall) in the 2006 NBA draft out of Louisiana Tech. He played the first seven seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz before joining the Atlanta Hawks in 2013. He made four consecutive All-Star Games during his tenure in Atlanta from the 2013-14 season through the 2016-17 season. He then enjoyed a four-year spell with the Denver Nuggets before concluding his career with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
During his best season in 2015-16 with the Hawks, Millsap averaged 17.1 points and 9.0 rebounds and made 1.1 threes per game while finishing fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Across 1,085 games, Millsap owns career averages of 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He's one of just eight NBA players with 500 threes, 1,000 blocks and 1,000 steals in his career.