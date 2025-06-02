Full 2025 NBA Finals Schedule: Dates, Times & Channel
The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals after the Pacers defeated the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals over the weekend.
The Thunder head into the NBA Finals after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals. Oklahoma City was the No. 1 team in the NBA over the course of the regular season, racking up a league-best 68–14 record and earning the top seed in the West.
The Pacers finished with the No. 4 seed in the East and managed to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks and upset the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Knicks on their way to the Finals.
The Thunder-Pacers series begins on Thursday. Here is a look at the full schedule for the best-of-seven series.
NBA Finals Schedule
Game
Road Team
Home Team
Date
Time (ET)
Channel
Game 1
Pacers
Thunder
June 5
8:30 p.m.
ABC
Game 2
Pacers
Thunder
June 8
8 p.m.
ABC
Game 3
Thunder
Pacers
June 11
8:30 p.m.
ABC
Game 4
Thunder
Pacers
June 13
8:30 p.m.
ABC
Game 5*
Pacers
Thunder
June 16
8:30 p.m.
ABC
Game 6*
Thunder
Pacers
June 19
8:30 p.m.
ABC
Game 7*
Pacers
Thunder
June 22
8 p.m.
ABC
*Games 5, 6, and 7 will take place if necessary.
What is the Thunder and Pacers' NBA Finals Record?
This is the Thunder's second appearance in the NBA Finals and first since 2012, though the franchise previously made three Finals appearances as the Seattle SuperSonics. The Thunder previously reached the Finals in 2012, while the Sonics reached in 1978, 1979 and 1996. The franchise won its only championship in 1979, making them 1–3 overall.
The Pacers are advancing to the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history and the first since 2000. They are currently seeking their first ever NBA championship, and are 0–1 in NBA Finals.