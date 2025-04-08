Full History & Results of NBA Play-In Tournament
The NBA’s play-in tournament first appeared on the scene in 2020, but its current iteration can be traced back to the 2021 season.
In 2025, the tournament will begin on April 15 and will conclude on April 18.
Currently, the teams in the Eastern Conference are set. The seeding could change by the time the regular season ends, but the teams will remain the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.
In the Western Conference, things get a bit messier. As of the time of this writing, the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies all have 46 wins and four games remaining. All of those teams will be in the playoffs. Just behind those squads are the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns. Depending on how the final week of the regular season shakes out, any combination of those squads could make it.
But let's take a look back at the past NBA play-in tournaments.
History (and Results) of the NBA Play-In Tournament
While the first play-in tournament was played in part due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the plan was originally designed to increase competition down the stretch and increase the window of opportunity for teams to make the playoffs, and that's more or less what we've seen in the NBA since it’s been fully implemented.
Teams that are just outside the top eight seeds in each conference usually strive for a playoff spot, playing stars in an effort to get in. But the current format is the result of tweaks and changes by the league over time.
2020 NBA Play-In Tournament
When the NBA's season restarted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league built in the potential for the first play-in tournament, though with different rules that we have today.
If the No. 8 team in a conference had at least a four-game lead over the No. 9 team, there would be no play-in tournament. However, if the No. 8 team had a lead of less than four games, then we would get a play-in for the final spot in the postseason, with the No. 9 team needing to win two games against the No. 8 team to earn the spot, and the No. 8 team only needing one win to get in.
Portland finished 1.5 games ahead of Memphis, triggering the play-in game(s). So, Memphis would need to win two games in order to become the No. 8 seed. However, the Trail Blazers took care of business. After making the field of 16, Portland was knocked out in the first round by the Lakers in five games.
August 15, 2020
- Play-In Game 1: Blazers 126, Grizzlies 122
2021 NBA Play-In Tournament
No team that began in the play-in tournament in 2021 won more than two games in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
May 18, 2021
- Game 1: (7) Celtics 118, (8) Wizards 100
- Game 2: (9) Pacers 144, (10) Hornets 117
Celtics earn No. 7 seed and advance to NBA playoffs | Pacers play loser of No. 7/8 game (Wizards)
May 19, 2021
- Game 3: (7) Lakers 103, (8) Warriors 100
- Game 4: (9) Grizzlies 100, (10) Spurs 96
Lakers earn No. 7 seed and advance to NBA playoffs | Grizzlies play loser of No.7/8 game (Warriors)
May 20, 2021
- Game 5: (8) Wizards 142, (9) Pacers 115
Wizards earn No. 8 seed and advance to NBA playoffs
May 21, 2021
- Game 6: (9) Grizzlies 117, (8) Warriors 112 (OT)
Grizzlies earn No. 8 seed and advance to NBA playoffs
2022 NBA Play-In Tournament
Again, there was no run to be had by any team in the play-in tournament this season. Only one team (Brooklyn) was swept in the first round, however.
Tuesday, April 12:
- Game 1: (7) Nets 115, (8) Cavaliers 108
- Game 2: (7) Timberwolves 109, (8) Clippers 104
Winners earn No. 7 seeds and advance to NBA playoffs
April 13, 2022
- Game 3: (9) Hawks 132, (10) Hornets 103
- Game 4: (9) Pelicans 113, (10) Spurs 103
Winners challenge loser of No. 7/8 game
April 15, 2022
- Game 5: (9) Hawks 107, (8) Cavaliers 101
- Game 6: (9) Pelicans 105, (8) Clippers 101
Winners earn No. 8 seeds and advance to NBA playoffs
2023 NBA Play-In Tournament
The Miami Heat went from the play-in tournament to the NBA Finals this season, upsetting the No. 2 seed Boston in the conference finals before falling to the Denver Nuggets. In the West, the Los Angeles Lakers also made a run to the conference finals, proving that teams can absolute go on a dangerous run after making it out of the play-in tournament.
April 11, 2023
- Game 1: (8) Hawks 116, (7) Heat 105
- Game 2: (7) Lakers 108, (8) Timberwolves 102 (OT)
Winners earn No. 7 seeds and advance to NBA playoffs
April 12, 2023
- Game 3: (10) Bulls 109, (9) Raptors 105
- Game 4: (10) Thunder 123, (9) Pelicans 118
Winners challenge loser of No. 7/8 game
April 14, 2023
- Game 5: (8) Heat 102, (10) Bulls 91
- Game 6: (8) Timberwolves 120, (10) Thunder 95
Winners earn No. 8 seeds and advance to NBA playoffs
2024 NBA Play-In Tournament
Another rough year for teams competing in the play-in tournament, as only the 76ers managed to win more than one game in the first round of the playoffs.
April 16, 2024
- Game 1: (7) 76ers 105, (8) Heat 104
- Game 2: (7) Lakers 110, (8) Pelicans 106
Winners earn No. 7 seeds and advance to NBA playoffs
April 17, 2024
- Game 1: (9) Bulls 131, (10) Hawks 116
- Game 2: (9) Kings 118, (10) Warriors 94
Winners challenge loser of No. 7/8 game
April 19, 2024
- Game 1: (8) Pelicans 105, (9) Kings 98
- Game 2: (8) Heat 112, (9) Bulls 91
Winners earn No. 8 seeds and advance to NBA playoffs