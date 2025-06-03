Full List of Referees for NBA Finals Between Thunder and Pacers
The NBA has announced the 12 officials who will be working the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers.
The individual assignments will be revealed in the mornings before each game of the championship series. All of the officials chosen for the Finals worked throughout the playoffs this season.
Each of the 12 officials will work one game in the first four contests as a part of a three-person crew. If the series surpasses four games, then the league will pick referees from the 12 listed below to work again.
The 2025 NBA Finals will begin on Thursday, June 5 in Oklahoma City. Both teams will be looking to win their first title, although the Thunder organization won a title when playing as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979.
In order to achieve their dreams of holding the Larry O'Brien trophy, both teams must get through each game with minimal fouls and mistakes, so a lot is weighing on the officials chosen to work the Finals. Here's the full list of the 12 referees named for this year's Finals.
Referees for NBA Finals
NBA Finals Official
Finals Appearance
Tony Brothers
14th Finals
James Capers
13th Finals
Marc Davis
14th Finals
Tyler Ford
1st Finals
Scott Foster
18th Finals
John Goble
9th Finals
David Guthrie
8th Finals
Ben Taylor
1st Finals
Josh Tiven
6th Finals
James Williams
5th Finals
Sean Wright
2nd Finals
Zach Zarba
12th Finals
Tyler Ford and Ben Taylor will be making their NBA Finals debuts this year after being named alternates the previous two years.
Scott Foster has appeared in the most NBA Finals series and games out of the 12 officials chosen this year. It's his 18th Finals and he's worked 25 Finals games in his career.
The alternates for this year's NBA Finals are Courtney Kirkland and Kevin Scott.