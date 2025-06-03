SI

Full List of Referees for NBA Finals Between Thunder and Pacers

The league chose 12 officials to work this year's Finals.

Madison Williams

NBA official Scott Foster runs down the court during the first quarter of game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
NBA official Scott Foster runs down the court during the first quarter of game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA has announced the 12 officials who will be working the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers.

The individual assignments will be revealed in the mornings before each game of the championship series. All of the officials chosen for the Finals worked throughout the playoffs this season.

Each of the 12 officials will work one game in the first four contests as a part of a three-person crew. If the series surpasses four games, then the league will pick referees from the 12 listed below to work again.

The 2025 NBA Finals will begin on Thursday, June 5 in Oklahoma City. Both teams will be looking to win their first title, although the Thunder organization won a title when playing as the Seattle SuperSonics in 1979.

In order to achieve their dreams of holding the Larry O'Brien trophy, both teams must get through each game with minimal fouls and mistakes, so a lot is weighing on the officials chosen to work the Finals. Here's the full list of the 12 referees named for this year's Finals.

Referees for NBA Finals

NBA Finals Official

Finals Appearance

Tony Brothers

14th Finals

James Capers

13th Finals

Marc Davis

14th Finals

Tyler Ford

1st Finals

Scott Foster

18th Finals

John Goble

9th Finals

David Guthrie

8th Finals

Ben Taylor

1st Finals

Josh Tiven

6th Finals

James Williams

5th Finals

Sean Wright

2nd Finals

Zach Zarba

12th Finals

Tyler Ford and Ben Taylor will be making their NBA Finals debuts this year after being named alternates the previous two years.

Scott Foster has appeared in the most NBA Finals series and games out of the 12 officials chosen this year. It's his 18th Finals and he's worked 25 Finals games in his career.

The alternates for this year's NBA Finals are Courtney Kirkland and Kevin Scott.

More NBA Finals on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA