SI

Full NBA Cup Schedule: Every Game of the NBA's In-Season Tournament

The full schedule for this year's Emirates NBA Cup.

Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) hoists the NBA Cup and celebrates with teammates after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship game against the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) hoists the NBA Cup and celebrates with teammates after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship game against the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
During the 2023-24 season, the NBA debuted its in-season tournament, also known as the NBA Cup. And it was a success, as far as these things go. While the special courts the league insisted on using for every Cup game were hit or miss, fans generally enjoyed the heightened intensity of what would otherwise be standard regular season games.

The Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, seemed legitimately excited to be the first to win the Cup and a banner now hangs in Crypto.com Arena.

The 2024-25 season will bring the second iteration of the tournament. Now it's called the Emirates NBA Cup and the "In-Season Tournament" nickname is done away with to keep to what the sponsor paid for. It remains to be seen if the funky courts will remain.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the NBA released the full Emirates NBA Cup schedule. Here's everything you need to know about the games and surrounding circumstances.

History of the NBA Cup

One of the more talked-about problems the NBA has faced in the last decade or so has been the devaluing of regular-season games. With such a focus by fans and media on championships won as a metric of measuring greatness, players have zeroed in on the playoffs as the most important time of the year. Which means they will do whatever it takes to enjoy a healthy postseason, even if it comes at the cost of sitting out regular season games or not quite pushing themselves all the way to the limit when a playoff opportunity is not on the line.

The NBA Cup is commissioner Adam Silver's answer to that. By introducing a playoff-like format in the middle of the season, the games are given more meaning. Fans and players both get more invested. In essence, it grants excitement to otherwise relatively boring games in the middle of the NBA calendar.

Notable moments

In the one NBA Cup that's been held so far, LeBron James winning would qualify as the biggest moment. The King is on the back nine of his basketball career and seeing him lock down the Indiana Pacers to lift another trophy was very cool. He earned the first-ever NBA Cup MVP as a result.

2024 NBA Cup Schedule

Here's the full schedule for the 2024 NBA Cup.

Tuesday, November 12

AWAY

HOME

GROUP

TIME

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

East C

7 p.m. ET

Miami Heat

Detroit Pistons

East B

7 p.m. ET

Charlotte Hornets

Orlando Magic

East A

7 p.m. ET

New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers

East A

7:30 p.m. ET

Toronto Raptors

Milwaukee Bucks

East B

8 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz

West B

9 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves

Portland Trail Blazers

West A

10 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors

West C

10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15

AWAY

HOME

GROUP

TIME

Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers

East B

7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers

Orlando Magic

East A

7 p.m. ET

Detroit Pistons

Toronto Raptors

East B

7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers

San Antonio Spurs

West B

7:30 p.m. ET

Washington Wizards

Atlanta Hawks

East C

7:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

East C

7:30 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Nets

New York Knicks

East A

7:30 p.m .ET

Los Angeles Clippers

Houston Rockets

West A

8 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans

West C

8 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder

West B

8 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves

Sacramento Kings

West A

10 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors

West C

10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22

AWAY

HOME

GROUP

TIME

Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers

East A

7 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics

Washington Wizards

East C

7 p.m. ET

Indiana Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks

East B

7:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta Hawks

Chicago Bulls

East C

8 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers

Houston Rockets

West A

8 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans

West C

8 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

West C

10 p.m. ET

Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Clippers

West A

10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26

AWAY

HOME

GROUP

TIME

Chicago Bulls

Washington Wizards

East C

7 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat

East B

7:30 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets

Minnesota Timberwolves

West A

8 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs

Utah Jazz

West B

9 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns

West B

10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29

AWAY

HOME

GROUP

TIME

New York Knicks

Charlotte Hornets

East A

12 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks

East C

2:30 p.m. ET

New Orleans Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies

West C

5 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Clippers

Minnesota Timberwolves

West A

7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets

East A

7:30 p.m. ET

Detroit Pistons

Indiana Pacers

East B

8 p.m. ET

Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat

East B

8 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics

Chicago Bulls

East C

8 p.m. ET

Sacramento Kings

Portland Trail Blazers

West A

10 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers

West B

10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 3

AWAY

HOME

GROUP

TIME

Philadelphia 76ers

Charlotte Hornets

East A

7 p.m. ET

Washington Wizards

Cleveland Cavaliers

East C

7 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks

Detroit Pistons

East B

7 p.m. ET

Indiana Pacers

Toronto Raptors

East B

7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando Magic

New York Knicks

East A

7:30 p.m. ET

Utah Jazz

Oklahoma City Thunder

West B

8 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks

West C

8:30 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs

Phoenix Suns

West B

9 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets

Sacramento Kings

West A

10 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets

West C

10 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Clippers

West A

10:30 p.m. ET

NBA Cup Playoff Schedule

ROUND

DATE

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, December 10

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, December 11

Semifinals

Saturday, December 14

Championship

Tuesday, December 17

NBA Cup Format

The Emirates NBA Cup is separated into a group stage and an elimination stage.

In the group stage, all teams are separated into six different groups, divided by conferences. So there are five teams in the East A group, five teams in the West A group, so on and so forth. Every team will play four games designated as Group Stage Games; each of those games will feature two teams in the same group playing each other.

After those four games are played by each team, the winner of each group (determined by the team with the best record in group play, not overall) will move onto the elimination round. This will unfold in a format similar to the NBA playoffs. There will be a quarterfinals and semifinals before one team from each conference meets in the NBA Cup finals.

Tie-breakers

With four games played, there is a pretty good chance a pair of teams finishes tied atop their group in the win-loss column. If that is the case, the winner of the group is determined by the following tie-breaking procedures, listed in order of priority.

  • Point differential in the Group Stage
  • Total points scored in the Group Stage
  • Regular season record from the 2023-24 NBA regular season
  • Random drawing (if two or more teams are still tied following the previous tiebreakers)

In the elimination round, no team can tie and the game will be played until there is a winner, as is the case with regular NBA games.

Published
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

