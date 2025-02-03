SI

Full Reported Details of De'Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine Three-Team Trade

Here's what each team got in the three-team deal, according to reports.

Josh Wilson

San Antonio acquired Fox on Sunday
San Antonio acquired Fox on Sunday / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs have acquired De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings in a deal on Sunday night. Zach LaVine is the big moving piece back to Sacramento by way of the Chicago Bulls. It's a three-team deal, always involving plenty of moving parts.

Here's what all three teams gave up and got back.

In essence, the Spurs get their star and unload a sizable portion of their treasure trove of draft picks. With Victor Wembanyama developing even faster than anticipated, San Antonio can go ahead and mortgage some of those picks and aim to compete now.

The Kings get a chest of picks to aim to retool with, as well as an offensive replenishment of LaVine. They're hardly worse-off this year and certainly in a better spot moving forward in exchange for Fox and Huerter.

The Bulls are mostly a facilitator here, purchasing their own first-round pick back from the Kings in exchange for their services. They pick up some role players in Huerter and Zach Collins as a result.

Here are the full details of the trade, as reported by The Athletic's Sam Amick, supplemented by Shams Charania of ESPN:

Spurs Ledger

Incoming

  • De'Aaron Fox
  • Jordan McLaughlin

Outgoing

  • Tre Jones
  • Zach Collins
  • Sidy Cissoko
  • Bulls 2025 first-round pick
  • Hornets 2025 first-round pick
  • Spurs 2027 first-round pick
  • Timberwolves 2031 first-round pick
  • Nuggets 2028 second-round pick

Kings Ledger

Incoming

  • Zach LaVine
  • Sidy Cissoko
  • Bulls 2025 first-round pick
  • Hornets 2025 first-round pick
  • Timberwolves 2031 first-round pick
  • Bulls 2025 second-round pick
  • Nuggets 2028 second-round pick
  • Kings 2028 second-round pick

Outgoing

  • De'Aaron Fox
  • Kevin Huerter

Bulls Ledger

Incoming

  • Kevin Huerter
  • Zach Collins
  • Tre Jones
  • 2025 first-round pick (own, returned from San Antonio)

Outgoing

  • Zach LaVine
  • Kings 2028 second-round pick

