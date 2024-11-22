‘Furious’ Joel Embiid Apparently Trying to Find Sixers’ Snitch
Exactly one month into the season the Philadelphia 76ers have the worst record in the entire NBA. The team has lost five straight games and sits at 2-12 as they prepare to take on the Brooklyn Nets in the Emirates NBA Cup on Friday and yet the attention of star center Joel Embiid may be elsewhere.
Earlier this week Embiid was called out by Tyrese Maxey in a team meeting following another Sixers' loss. The content of the meeting was leaked to the press with Embiid then calling whoever did it a "real piece of sh--."
And Embiid might not be done there. A source has told Jake Fisher of The Stein Line that Embiid might still be trying to find the "snitch."
So when ESPN reported details on Tuesday morning, from inside the 76ers' team meeting following Monday night's blown lead in Miami, one league figure close to Philadelphia's All-Star center told me: "Joel is going to be furious." And that Embiid was going to try and find the Sixers’ supposed snitch.
One would think Embiid should just let it go because almost everything gets "leaked" these days. There is, after all, basketball to worry about. Plus, actually finding out who told Shams Charania that his teammates want him held accountable would just lead to more awkward conversations.
On the other hand, if he's not doing anything else, he might as well ask around.