Joel Embiid Had Blunt NSFW Reaction to Leaked Report of 76ers' Team Meeting
In the wake of a bombshell report involving Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, the organization is being looked at through squinted eyes as its star players appear to be going through some internal turmoil.
Embiid was severely reprimanded by teammate Tyrese Maxey at a team meeting Monday night in which Maxey “challenged Embiid to be on time to team activities, calling out the 2022-23 league MVP about being late for everything,” Shams Charania reported Tuesday.
Embiid was asked about the events of that allegedly confrontational team meeting after Wednesday’s 117-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
“Whoever leaked that is a real piece of s---,” Embiid said, via Tony Jones of The Athletic. “We talked about a lot of things. I don’t want to get into detail. But that whole thing, that part of it, took probably 40 seconds. But it’s Joel Embiid, so things will always get blown out of proportion. It’s whatever, though. I’ll take it. I’m the reason for everything, so I guess I’ll take the blame for everything.
“There was nothing malicious being said. I like when people are telling me when I’m not doing good and when I need to be better. That part of it (tardiness) probably happened once or twice when I wasn’t playing. So I need to be better. I need to be perfect. I need to be on point, which I’m going to do.”
Embiid added he thought it was “annoying” having to deal with the incessant off-court drama and negativity and said he was trying his best to “focus on basketball.”
Currently in his ninth season with the 76ers, Embiid has looked like a far cry from his MVP-winning self from two years ago. The Philly big man did, however, record 35 points and 11 rebounds in arguably his best game so far Wednesday night. The 76ers remain just 2-12 through 14 games despite entering the 2024-25 season with championship-contending hopes.