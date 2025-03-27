SI

Future Uncle Austin Reaves Adorably Used Lakers Game to Help With Gender Reveal

Tim Capurso

Reaves reacts during a game.
Reaves reacts during a game. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In one of the coolest—and most adorable—gender reveals you’ll ever see, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves used the color of his sneakers to divulge the gender of a baby his brother's wife is expecting.

When Reaves took the court for Wednesday's Lakers game against the Indiana Pacers in white-and-pink kicks, it became official that his brother Spencer and his wife Casey are expecting a baby girl.

Spencer is playing professional basketball in Germany, where, as of the time of the Lakers' tip-off, it was the early morning hours. But that time difference didn’t stop Spencer from chiming in to join the celebration and thank his brother for the gesture.

Congratulations to the Reaves family!

