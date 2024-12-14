SI

G League's Grand Rapids Debuted 'Elf' Movie-Themed Jerseys, and NBA Fans Had Jokes

Buddy the Elf, what's your favorite color?

Blake Silverman

Grand Rapids Gold guard Young in the team's Elf-inspired uniforms.
Grand Rapids Gold guard Young in the team's Elf-inspired uniforms. / Richard Prepetit/NBAE via Getty Images
It's the most wonderful time of the year.

The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, got into the holiday spirit hosting an Elf movie-themed night, complete with custom jerseys to boot.

Gold forward Gabe McGlothan even wore a Buddy the Elf costume as his tunnel fit.

Every other Gold player dressed up in the team's special Buddy the Elf-themed uniforms for the night, one of the most unique set of alternate jerseys to date.

As fun as Grand Rapids' Elf-themed jerseys were, the basketball world had plenty of jokes:

NBA G League teams often break out quirky uniforms for theme nights. A handful of other teams around the league even broke out special jerseys this week:

The festive night brought some luck for the Gold as they survived for a close win at home over the Indiana Pacers' affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants.

Their squad was hyped up in the Elf-themed jerseys after the game, too:

I can't help but wonder whether any players asked their opponents "What's your favorite color?" as they drove to the rim.

