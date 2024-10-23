Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals and Defends Unusual Pick For NBA's Current Best Player
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo could've given a number of sensible answers when he was asked by Complex Sports who he thought was the best player in the NBA.
He could've singled out Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic—last year's top three finishers in the MVP race. Or he could've picked himself, trusting his considerable talents.
Instead, Antetokounmpo raised eyebrows by picking Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown—a three-time All-Star who nonetheless has never received an MVP vote.
"I feel like the best player is the guy that wins a championship, wins it all, and is the best player for his team," Antetokounmpo said in an interview published Monday. "So the best player in the NBA, probably I would say Jaylen Brown."
Brown was the MVP of the 2024 NBA Finals, which the Celtics won over the Mavericks in five games.
"It doesn't matter if you got the MVP or All-NBA," Antetokounmpo said. "If you don't make your team win, you're not the best."