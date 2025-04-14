SI

Giannis Antetokounmpo Breaks NBA Record to Surpass Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to scoring a basket.
It's not everyday that an NBA player can say they passed Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson for an NBA record. Giannis Antetokounmpo can say that now.

The Milwaukee Bucks star officially ended his 2024–25 season averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in 67 contests. It's the third time in his career when he's averaged at least 30 points per game, 10 rebounds per game and five assists per game, which is now the most times an NBA player has done so in league history. Antetokounmpo also notched these averages during the 2022–23 and 2023–24 seasons.

Both Chamberlain and Robertson accomplished this stat feat just two separate times in their respective careers. So, Antetokounmpo now stands alone on top of the list.

Antetokounmpo's points average ranks second most in the NBA this season behind MVP-hopeful Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 32.7 points per game. The Bucks star then ranks third in rebounds per game behind Karl Anthony-Towns and Nikola Jokic.

The two-time NBA MVP and 2023 champion hopes to lead the Bucks to another title this postseason. Their playoff run starts on April 19 when they face the Indiana Pacers in the first round.

