Giannis Antetokounmpo Had Smart Answer About His Future With Bucks After Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't want to answer a question about the possibility of the Bucks not being contenders moving forward.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were knocked out of the playoffs in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night and it didn't take long for questions about his future with the franchise to be asked.

Rumors had circulated earlier in the postseason that Antetokounmpo could demand a trade once the season is over if the team didn't make a deep run. The Bucks are a mess with no first-round draft picks until 2031 and it doesn't feel like they'll be able to build a championship team around the 30-year-old star. Plus, this is the third straight year they've lost in the first round of the playoffs.

After the game Antetokounmpo was asked if he thinks the Bucks could challenge for a championship in the coming years, which was basically a way of asking him if he thinks he'd be happy to stick around in Milwaukee while they try to rebuild.

He had a very smart answer to that, saying:

"I'm not gonna do this. I know how this is gonna, whatever I say I know it's going to translate. I don't know man. I wish I was still playing. I wish I was still competing and going back to Milwaukee. I don't know."

That was a good way to deflect the question and not give any of the sports talk shows any quotes to use in arguments about his future with the team.

But it sure feels like things could soon be coming to an end for Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.

