Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Candid on Possibility of Being Traded by Bucks One Day
Among the many ripple affects of the Luka Dončić trade was NBA players' realization that no one without a no-trade clause in their contract is untradable. If a 25-year-old Dončić, in his prime and fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, can get traded, so can anyone else.
This includes Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who seems more aware than ever of the possibility he could be traded one day.
During an interview with Greek outlet Sport24, Antetokounmpo was asked whether he's considered the possibility that he could one day read on X that he was traded.
Antetokounmpo replied (via translation), "Look, I hope it never happens, but I’m expecting it to. Just because you’ve given a lot to the team doesn’t mean the team won’t do what’s best for itself. It’s not always the same owners. And when I say owners—the team presidents now—they’re not the same as when we won the championship.
"It’s someone else. And if Giannis doesn’t work for me, can’t offer me what I need, I’ll trade him. I’ll do what’s best for my team and my investment. I’ve put hundreds of millions into the team," Antetokounmpo continued, sharing how he believes Bucks ownership sees the situation. "Sure, if my head were in the clouds, I’d say, No way I get traded, I’m Giannis Antetokounmpo. Because I’m not in the clouds and I’m very normal, grounded, I say anything is possible—you never know." When that [Dončić] trade happened, it wasn’t just me who was shocked—anyone who watches basketball was shocked."
Reports emerged earlier this offseason that Antetokounmpo was "open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere," but he remains with the Bucks as the start of the 2025-– season looms.
Antetokounmpo's interview does indicate that he hopes to stay with Milwaukee rather than get traded, but is aware of the reality that it might not be up to him in the future. The superstar has brought a championship back to Milwaukee and has won two MVP awards during his decade-plus tenure with the Bucks, but even he doesn't fully feel secure in his future with the team.