Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns Those Who 'Try Me' After Testy Moment With Chris Paul
Tempers flared during the San Antonio Spurs' 144-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, as Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo took exception to a foul by Spurs guard Chris Paul.
In the fourth quarter with 3:46 remaining, Antetokounmpo, guarded by Paul in the paint, spun towards the basket and appeared to be shoved by the Spurs guard. Giannis immediately pointed his finger at Paul, and words were exchanged between the two before they were separated by teammates and officials.
The play was reviewed and Paul was assessed a common foul. Then, when Antetokounmpo missed the first of the ensuing two free throws, Paul seemed to mock the Bucks superstar.
As the final seconds ticked off the buzzer and the players headed to their respective locker rooms, Antetokounmpo and Paul continued their not-so-cordial conversation.
After the game, Antetokounmpo seemed to shrug off Paul's foul, calling it a physical play. But when a reporter characterized Antetokounmpo's behavior—waiting at half court to exchange words with Paul—as "a little unusual,” the Bucks star replied with a warning for those who would provoke him.
"People that know me, they don't try me," Antetokounmpo said. "If you try me, it's a different side. If you try me, you're gonna get that different side of me."
Antetokounmpo then seemed to explain why he took exception to Paul's foul.
"At the end of the day, I think we're all men. We all respect one another," Antetokounmpo said. "If words cross the line, then there's got to be consequences. I really don't say much. I don't say much to start with, try to play the game the right way."
"If I feel like you're putting my livelihood, my career and my body in jeopardy, in danger, enough is enough, brother. I have a family to feed, and what makes you laugh can also make you cry sometimes."