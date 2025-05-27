SI

Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubles Down on His Idea for 'Must-See' All-Star Game Format

Giannis had a great suggestion after 2024 All-Star weekend in February.

Brigid Kennedy

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18, 2024.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18, 2024. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Although the NBA tried to entice viewers and players with what they thought were fun new edits and format changes, the 2024 All-Star Game and related All-Star weekend were decidedly not a hit with anyone, especially when juxtaposed against the ratings juggernaut that was the 4 Nations Face Off.

The league has since admitted that the updates were a "miss" and has said it is exploring a new international format similar to the NHL's All-Star replacement for next year's event. But as they work to bring that vision to fruition, they should know they have at least one endorsement from one of the league's biggest stars: none other than Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Back in February, after the new All-Star weekend failed to impress, Giannis proposed a Team USA vs. Team World format instead, which he said would "give me extra juice to compete."

And he then doubled down on that suggestion on Monday night, after reposting a fan-made graphic that pitted American players vs. the NBA's international stars.

"This should be next year All Star Game format!! Must see basketball," Antetokounmpo wrote on X (formerly Twitter), alongside a "100" emoji and a "fire" emoji.

It's definitely a strong idea; the 2024-25 season marked the fourth consecutive season the league featured at least 120 international players, so there are more than enough resources there. Moreover, some of the NBA's biggest and brightest stars are international players—think Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and more.

If all goes to plan, such a competition could maybe even attract a viewership haul closer to that of the Olympics, since it plays into the patriotism that fuels rivalries and interest in the summer and winter games.

It's good news for Giannis and all of us that the league is exploring the option. Let's just hope that, when the time comes, they actually pull through.

