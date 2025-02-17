SI

Giannis Antetokounmpo Has 'USA vs. World' Proposal to Fix NBA All-Star Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is introduced at the 2025 NBA All-Star game. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The NBA changed the format of its All-Star Game this season in an effort to spice things up. Giannis Antetokounmpo thinks he has a way to make it even better.

The Antetokounmpo said his solution would be to made the game Team USA vs. Team World, and rotate the host city between the U.S. and other parts of the world like Paris and London. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar thinks that would change things up and increase the game's intensity.

After pitching his idea, Antetokounmpo said, "I would love that. I think that would be the most interesting, exciting format. That would give me extra juice to compete."

I'm not sure that would really shake things up to the level Giannis expects. It will always be difficult to convince players to go all-out in a midseason exhibition. They'll continue to protect themselves against injury no matter what the format is.

