Giannis Antetokounmpo the ‘Dream Target’ of One of the Remaining Playoff Teams
While there are still a few weeks remaining in the NBA postseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumor season is just getting started. In The Athletic this week, Sam Amick wrote that Giannis is a "dream target" of the Golden State Warriors. Not only that, but there may be interest on both sides as Antetokounmpo hung out with some key members of the Warriors organization at Stephen Curry's party during All-Star weekend.
Earlier this week, Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo was "open-minded" about the idea of playing elsewhere in the future, following another early playoff exit by the Bucks. ESPN's Brian Windhorst has already mentioned four other teams who might be involved in a potential Giannis sweepstakes.
Now The Athletic is adding the Warriors to that list.
Antetokounmpo, who has been known to be a dream target of the Warriors for a long time, made a late-night appearance at Curry’s party in San Francisco during All-Star weekend. Warriors officials on hand took (gleeful) notice — including fellow attendee, Golden State owner Joe Lacob. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney were part of the get-together as well.
Giannis and Steph, it should be noted, are both represented by the same Octagon agency. Still, it was a Warriors-centric event with one notable, and very large, exception. And while Golden State is deeply invested in its Jimmy Butler era at the moment, the reality about a player like Antetokounmpo is that his greatness could compel nearly every owner and GM in the league to adjust their plan.
Golden State may be invested in their Jimmy Butler era at the moment, but Butler just scored 14 points in what was probably a must-win game over the weekend. The Warriors are currently one loss from seeing their season end.
And just a couple months from now, Butler will be eligible to be traded again, and it just so happens that he and Giannis are going to make almost the exact same amount of money next year. Giannis is five years younger than Butler, and while he only played in 67 games this season, that's more than Butler has played in a season since '16-'17.
Obviously, this is a trade the Warriors would love to make, but why would the Bucks? That's probably what makes Giannis a dream for Golden State.