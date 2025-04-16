Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops Hilarious Advice to NBA Players Competing in First Postseason
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has done it all over his 12 years in the NBA, beginning his career as a role player obsessed with smoothies and later developing into a star and two-time MVP.
So when Antetokounmpo speaks, the youngsters around the league better listen. And the "Greek Freak" dropped some sage advice after practice on Tuesday ahead of the Bucks' first-round series against the Indiana Pacers.
When asked what advice he'd give teammates who are playing in their first carer playoff games—like sixth-year guard Kevin "Scoot" Porter Jr.—Antetokounmpo couldn't help but smile and take a trip down memory lane.
"Don't get too high; don't get too low. Not just for Scoot—for everybody that plays in the playoffs for the first time," Antetokounmpo said. "I remember my first playoffs, I got ejected. My first playoffs, I tackled somebody. So it doesn't get worse than that. Anybody that plays for the first time in the playoffs, just do not tackle somebody."
Antetokounmpo did, indeed, get ejected during his first trip to the playoffs.
In the second quarter of Game 6 of a first-round postseason series against the Chicago Bulls, Antetokounmpo tried to give Milwaukee a spark. Down 30 points heading into halftime, a 21-year-old Antetokounmpo flew down the court and tried to block Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s three-pointer. In reality, Antetokounmpo tackled Dunleavy into the front row.
Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game and had to watch the rest of Milwaukee's season-ending 120-66 loss from the locker room.
So, for all the rookies and playoff first-timers out there: Mistakes are fine and will happen. Just don't try to tackle somebody into the concession stand.