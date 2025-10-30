Giannis Antetokounmpo Was a Late Scratch for Thursday Night’s Bucks-Warriors Game
With under an hour until tipoff, the Bucks ruled Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Thursday night’s highly anticipated Warriors matchup. The Milwaukee star is dealing with left knee soreness, the team stated.
On Wednesday, Antetokounmpo was listed as probable for the game, and that had remained his status on Thursday, too. He even showed up to Fiserv Forum wearing a minion costume for Halloween and was all smiles when walking to the locker room. He ended up being a late scratch.
It’s unclear what happened in the final hour-plus before tipoff to change Antetokounmpo’s status for the game.
This is the first time this season Antetokounmpo will miss a game. He’s competed in all four of the Bucks’ games to start the year, averaging 36.3 points (the second-best average in the NBA so far), 14 rebounds (also the second-best average in the league) and seven assists.
The Bucks play the Kings on Saturday, so we’ll see if Antetokounmpo returns to action then.