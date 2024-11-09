Giannis Antetokounmpo Rips Bucks, Scolds Reporter After Blowout Loss to Knicks
Following a 22-point loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, a frustrated Giannis Antetokounmpo sent a message to his team during his postgame media availability.
In a common theme for his presser, Antetokounmpo called out the Bucks, who were at times beaten to 50-50 balls and outhustled for rebounds by the Knicks, for not "competing."
And Antetokounmpo felt the Bucks, who were winners of two of their last three games entering play Friday, had given maximum effort against a Cleveland Cavaliers team with the NBA's best record and the Utah Jazz.
But the Bucks star didn't see that same effort from the club vs. New York.
"Did we compete the previous game? Yes. Did we compete the two previous games, Cavs and Cavs? Yes. Did we compete today? No. ... If you don't compete your ass off, you're not going to win the game," Antetokounmpo said. "[You have to] at least give yourself a chance."
"We came to New York after playing great last night. Then we come here and lose by 30. Are we OK with not competing? I'm not OK with that s**t We've got Boston in two days. We don't compete, we're going to lose by 30. Simple as that."
Moments later, while answering one reporter's question about the Bucks' lack of paint penetration, Antetokounmpo paused mid-response to scold another reporter.
"Hey man, if you don 't want to be here, you can leave," Antetokounmpo said. "If you don't want to be here, you can leave. I'm being honest with you."
The two-time MVP is clearly miffed that the Bucks, a perceived NBA title contender entering the season, are currently 2-7 and tied for 13th place in the Eastern Conference.
And Antetokounmpo doesn't see Milwaukee's fortunes changing unless they ramp up the competitiveness. A Sunday date with the defending-champion Boston Celtics awaits.