SI

Giannis Antetokounmpo Rips Bucks, Scolds Reporter After Blowout Loss to Knicks

Antetokounmpo was unhappy with his team's effort following the 22-point loss to the Knicks.

Tim Capurso

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks to reporters following the club's 116-94 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November, 9 2024.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks to reporters following the club's 116-94 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November, 9 2024. / Screengrab YouTube @bucks
In this story:

Following a 22-point loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, a frustrated Giannis Antetokounmpo sent a message to his team during his postgame media availability.

In a common theme for his presser, Antetokounmpo called out the Bucks, who were at times beaten to 50-50 balls and outhustled for rebounds by the Knicks, for not "competing."

And Antetokounmpo felt the Bucks, who were winners of two of their last three games entering play Friday, had given maximum effort against a Cleveland Cavaliers team with the NBA's best record and the Utah Jazz.

But the Bucks star didn't see that same effort from the club vs. New York.

"Did we compete the previous game? Yes. Did we compete the two previous games, Cavs and Cavs? Yes. Did we compete today? No. ... If you don't compete your ass off, you're not going to win the game," Antetokounmpo said. "[You have to] at least give yourself a chance."

"We came to New York after playing great last night. Then we come here and lose by 30. Are we OK with not competing? I'm not OK with that s**t We've got Boston in two days. We don't compete, we're going to lose by 30. Simple as that."

Moments later, while answering one reporter's question about the Bucks' lack of paint penetration, Antetokounmpo paused mid-response to scold another reporter.

"Hey man, if you don 't want to be here, you can leave," Antetokounmpo said. "If you don't want to be here, you can leave. I'm being honest with you."

The two-time MVP is clearly miffed that the Bucks, a perceived NBA title contender entering the season, are currently 2-7 and tied for 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

And Antetokounmpo doesn't see Milwaukee's fortunes changing unless they ramp up the competitiveness. A Sunday date with the defending-champion Boston Celtics awaits.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NBA