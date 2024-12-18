Giannis Antetokounmpo Shared Sweet Moment With Brother After Bucks' NBA Cup Win
This just in—the "B" in NBA stand for "brother."
Moments after the Milwaukee Bucks had officially won the 2024 NBA Cup (and its $500,000-per-player prize money), lovable forward Giannis Antetokounmpo tracked down his brother and former teammate Thanasis for a little sibling celebration.
The Washington Post's Ben Golliver captured the moment, which you can watch below.
Thanasis was plenty hyped up for his brother the entire game, including when Giannis recorded a pretty electric block against the Oklahoma City Thunder's Alex Caruso. The Bucks are now reportedly 7–0 with Thanasis in attendance this season.
Outside of that moment, Giannis also celebrated his team's win with a bit of impromptu sign language, as it were: in honor of the prize money, he held up five fingers, then formed his hand into a circle to represent the zeros.
Despite an evenly matched first half, Milwaukee eventually beat the Thunder in a decisive and lopsided 97–81 victory, imbuing such much-needed momentum into the Bucks' slow-to-start season. Giannis led the way on Tuesday with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists—walkiing away the NBA Cup MVP.
In the words of the Greek Freak, "Job. Is. Done."