Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Miss Time With Groin Injury

The Bucks star suffered the injury on Monday night.

Madison Williams

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss one-to-two weeks with a groin strain.
/ David Richard-Imagn Images
Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss one-to-two weeks with a low-grade left groin strain, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo suffered the injury during the first half of the Bucks’ loss to the Cavaliers on Monday night. He purposefully fouled a player so the game time would stop, and he immediately went to the locker room. He did not return to the contest.

The Bucks have two more games this week, one against the 76ers on Thursday and the next against the Pistons on Saturday. Next week, Antetokounmpo could miss NBA Cup matchups against the Heat and the Knicks, along with regular season games vs. the the Trail Blazers and the Nets.

Although Antetokounmpo won’t miss a lot of time, any time with star forward off the court is bad news for the Bucks. He’s currently leading the team in average points (32.6), rebounds (11.3) and assists (7.1). He is the only player in the league who is averaging at least 30 points and 10 rebounds this far into the season.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master's in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

