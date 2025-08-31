Shams Charania Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Start Season With Bucks
It sounds like Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying in Milwaukee after all, at least to start the season with the Bucks.
A big pull for him to remain in Milwaukee was the team bringing back his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo on a one-year, $2.9 guaranteed deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Sunday. Charania subtly added in this report that Giannis plans to begin the 2025-26 season with the Bucks, ending months of speculation regarding the two-time MVPs status on the team.
Antetokounmpo reportedly explored other options this offseason after 12 seasons with the Bucks. Milwaukee lost in the first round of the playoffs for the third straight season, sparking his interest in looking elsewhere to land.
Antetokounmpo's current contract is scheduled to take him through the 2027 season with a $62.7 million player option for 2028. So, he could potentially continue to play that through, or he could explore other options before that time comes. Regardless of what the future holds for Antetokounmpo, it sounds like he'll at least be a Buck when the season tips off in October.