Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Trade Status Could Hinge on Bucks' Start to Season
The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga got a fresh jolt on Tuesday thanks to ESPN insider Shams Charania.
With two weeks to go before the new NBA season tips off on October 21, Charania published a new report in which he revealed the Bucks had spoken to the Knicks this offseason about a potential trade. He further detailed Antetokounmpo's strong doubts that Milwaukee can compete for a title and his inclination to ask for a trade should it become obvious the Bucks are on the outside looking in at this year's championship race.
That isn't necessarily new information. The Greek superstar has been very open that his top priority is to win and if he finds himself on a team where that isn't possible then he would have no choice but to consider a move elsewhere. But Charania spells that out in detail we haven't heard yet— and added that the start of this season could play a very big role indeed in whether a Giannis trade sweepstakes unfolds.
Per ESPN, Antetokounmpo will be keeping "his options open" depending on how the Bucks start the 2025-26 season. Furthermore, those within the organization "understand the first quarter of the campaign will hold significant weight for the future direction."
In other words, a tough start to the new campaign could very well set off a Giannis trade demand. But no pressure, right?
Milwaukee figures to be good in a weak Eastern Conference this season. The team cut bait on Damian Lillard in order to sign Myles Turner, who figures to be a perfect fit alongside Antetokounmpo. But as of now it's hard to see how the Bucks can compete with the true contenders who litter the Western Conference. They'll need at least two players to perform well above expectations throughout the year (or somehow swing a trade for another true star) to have a puncher's chance against the defending champion Thunder or any other team in their tier. Things could always break right for the Bucks as far as injury luck and other factors outside of their control but obviously it's tough to bank on that.
Regardless of how the season may end, it sounds like how it begins is just as important. If the Bucks can get off to a solid start with a few wins then the temperature around a possible Antetokounmpo trade will cool significantly. But if they stumble... it could be a very interesting season indeed in Milwaukee.