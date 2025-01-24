Giannis Puts Bucks' Chaotic Travel Schedule in Perspective After Big Win vs. Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks were grounded in New Orleans for most of the work week due to a rare snowstorm that caused the cancellation of their game against the Pelicans on Wednesday night. They were only able to make it back to Milwaukee two hours before their contest against the Miami Heat on Thursday night but the unusual travel situation did little to slow their roll in a 125-96 victory.
After the dominant win, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about the adversity and delivered a message strong on perspective.
"This is not the toughest conditions that I've played basketball," he said. "The only difference is that we had to take a flight. At the end of the day, if you call this adversity, I think the tream responded very well facing this adversity—that we had to take a flight for two hours before the game. At the end of the day, we still woke up in a five-star hotel, had breakdast, sit down as a team, talked as a team while we were waiting for the bus. We had a pretty nice bus ride. And we went to our plane, charter plane, private plane, everybody has their own seat,. You can order some food on the plane. Get some fruit if you want. They hae drinks too. After that your cars are warm right in front of the plane waiting for you. You get in your hcar and you get to the arena in like 15 minutes."
"For me, those conditions are not that bad. I've been in way, way worse conditions in my life," Antetokounmpo added.
Giannis grew up modestly as a child in Greece, sometimes not eating all day until he returned from practice at 11 p.m. His basketball roots grew in ground far afield from the immaculate conditions he has grown accustomed to as one of the faces of one of the biggest professional sports leagues in the world. And it sounds as though it's easy for him to rememeber and apply that when the going gets relatively tough.
Milwaukee is now 25-17 on the year and in possession of the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.