Ex-NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Arrested for Allegedly Operating Illegal Gambling Business
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas was arrested on Wednesday, along with five others, on a federal indictment alleging the group "operated an illegal gambling business in which high-stakes poker games were played at an Encino mansion Arenas owned," ABC investigator Mike Levine reported.
One of the other five members is a "suspected high-level member of an Israeli transnational organized crime group," Levine added.
Arenas's counts include one on "conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business," one on actually operating that illegal gambling business and one on making false statements to the federal investigators. Arenas will be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles.
The Department of Justice released an official statement regarding the arresting of Arenas and the five other people.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.