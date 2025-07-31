Gilbert Arenas Posts Joyous Release Video After Getting Arrested
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas was released on a $50,000 bond after getting arrested on a federal indictment alleging he hosted illegal high-stakes poker games at his mansion in Encino, Calif.
Arenas was charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business and one count of making false statements to federal investigators, according to a release from the United States Attorney's Office of Central California.
After his arraignment and subsequent release on Wednesday, Arenas celebrated by posting a video of himself dancing down the steps of the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.
In the video's caption, Arenas seemed to absolve himself by saying he only "rented the house" where the illegal gambling business took place and "wasn't [a part]" of the poker games.
"Im Back on the Streets," Arenas wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "This aint got shyt to do with me ' just rented the house' Wasnt apart."
Arenas's trial is scheduled for Sept. 23. If he is found guilty, the ex-NBA vet faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each of the three charges against him.
Arenas, 43, is a three-time All-Star who finished his 11-year NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2012.