Goga Bitadze Throws Down Powerful Poster Dunk Over Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks are fighting for a spot in Las Vegas, both vying to be one of the NBA Cup's last four teams standing.
Colored courts and an NBA playoff atmosphere in early December—there's nothing better.
Late in the first half of the Magic-Bucks quarterfinals game, big man Goga Bitadze threw down an eye-popping dunk over Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Bitadze set a screen while running a pick-and-roll with Magic guard Jalen Suggs. As Bitadze rolled to the basket, he had a clear path to the hoop which left Antetokounmpo scrambling as the Bucks' last line of defense. Antetokounmpo didn't try to jump and contest the slam much, but it was too late to get out of the way.
Bitadze's epic slam provided energy for Orlando in an all-important, close game. The winner advances to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas on Saturday against the winner of the New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks quarterfinals matchup.
You don't see Giannis get dunked on too often.