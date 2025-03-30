Grizzlies' GG Jackson Thought He Got 'Centel'd' After Seeing Taylor Jenkins News
Coach Taylor Jenkins looms large enough in Memphis Grizzlies history that it's unlikely many fans will forget where they were when they heard of his shock firing.
However, no one will have a story quite like Memphis forward GG Jackson.
On Friday, as Jackson recounted to reporters via Jonah Dylan of The Commercial Appeal, he was brushing his teeth when he heard the Grizzlies had let Jenkins go.
When Jenkins's dismissal was pointed out to him by people he knew, Jackson told those who contacted him that they had been "Centel'd"—i.e. fooled by the prominent parody social media account NBA Centel.
NBA Centel—named to parody the prominent aggregator account NBA Central—has fooled (Centel'd, in verb form) numerous legitimate basketball figures in the past, so Jackson's skepticism was warranted.
However, it was no parody, and the 2024 All-Rookie contributor and his teammates were left to contend with a new era.