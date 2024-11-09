Grizzlies Get Mixed Injury Update on Ja Morant After Hard Fall During Win Over Lakers
When Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant fell to the ground during his team's 131–114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Grizzlies fans in Tennessee and beyond held their breath.
On Saturday, after days of waiting, Memphis fans received a combination of good and bad news.
Morant suffered a posterior hip subluxation and multiple associated muscle strains, the Grizzlies announced. He is currently week-to-week and seems to have avoided the worst-case scenario.
A subluxation is a structural displacement visible in X-rays; a shoulder subluxation ended Morant's season in 2024 after just nine games. He had opened that season serving a 25-game suspension stemming from a second instance in which he appeared to flash a gun on Instagram Live.
Healthy and seemingly having put his gun incidents in the past, Morant has averaged 20.6 points and a career-high 9.1 assists per game this season.
Memphis minus Morant played the Washington Wizards on Friday, winning 128–104 behind a 39-point outing from center Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies are 6-4, a half-game clear of the Houston Rockets for the Western Conference's final guaranteed playoff spot.