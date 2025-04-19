SI

Grizzlies' Ja Morant Will Play Against Mavericks in Play-In Tournament Finale

Memphis's star is nursing an ankle sprain.

Patrick Andres

Ja Morant takes a free throw against the Warriors. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In a must-win game save their season, it appears the Memphis Grizzlies will have their star.

Guard Ja Morant will play for the Grizzlies Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks on a sprained ankle, according to a Friday night report from ESPN's Shams Charania. The game—the finale of the Western Conference play-in tournament—will decide the NBA's final playoff spot.

Morant, 25, sprained the ankle during Memphis's 121–116 loss to the Golden State Warriors Tuesday. The result of that game gave the Warriors the West's seventh seed; they will play the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

The injury is another tough break in a difficult year for Morant, who has been easing back from a severe shoulder injury suffered in Jan. 2024. Morant averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 2025—all declines from his most recent All-Star season in 2023.

The winner of Friday's game will play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

