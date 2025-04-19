Grizzlies' Ja Morant Will Play Against Mavericks in Play-In Tournament Finale
In a must-win game save their season, it appears the Memphis Grizzlies will have their star.
Guard Ja Morant will play for the Grizzlies Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks on a sprained ankle, according to a Friday night report from ESPN's Shams Charania. The game—the finale of the Western Conference play-in tournament—will decide the NBA's final playoff spot.
Morant, 25, sprained the ankle during Memphis's 121–116 loss to the Golden State Warriors Tuesday. The result of that game gave the Warriors the West's seventh seed; they will play the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.
The injury is another tough break in a difficult year for Morant, who has been easing back from a severe shoulder injury suffered in Jan. 2024. Morant averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 2025—all declines from his most recent All-Star season in 2023.
The winner of Friday's game will play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.