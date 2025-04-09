Grizzlies’ Jaylen Wells Posts Positive Update From Hospital After Scary Fall vs. Hornets
Tuesday night’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets took a scary turn in the second quarter when Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells took a hard fall and was taken off the court on a stretcher.
Wells was driving towards the basket and jumping for a breakaway dunk when Hornets guard KJ Simpson ran under him, forcing Wells to flip and hit the floor hard and awkwardly.
Medical staff were quick to get to Wells, and after securing him to a stretcher, took him to a local hospital.
Shortly after, reports came out that Wells was doing better than the scary fall might have indicated. While he had suffered a broken wrist, Wells was awake and alert, moving his extremities and asking for the score of the game.
A few hours later, Wells provided an update of his own, posting a photo to his Instagram story with a simple message: Go Grizz.
While Wells’s injury likely means he’ll be missing Memphis’ upcoming run through the postseason, it’s good to see he’s feeling good enough to send a message out to the fans who were rooting for his safe recovery.